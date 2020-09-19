NAB to file appeals against bails granted to suspects

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday decided to file appeals in courts against the bails granted to suspects after getting certified copies of bails from courts.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the NAB chaired by its Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to review the performance of the NAB. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability and DG Operations while DGs of all regional bureaus attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting reviewed till date the progress in cases against former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, Shaukat Aziz, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Yousaf Raza Gilani, former president Asif Ali Zardari, former CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, Aslam Khan Raisani, Sanaullah Zerhi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Former chief minister Sindh Qaim Ali Shah, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Dr Asim Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, Tariq Fazal, Sarwar Khan, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri, ex-special assistant to prime minister Dr Zafar Mirza, Babar Khan Ghouri, Manzoor Wasan, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, Khursheed Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Adil Siddique, Waseem Akhtar, Sardar Ashiq Gopang, Barjees Tahir, Ejaz Jakhrani, Rana Sanaullah, Sabtain Khan, Abdul Aleem Khan, Sahibzada Mehmood Zeb, Sher Azam Khan, Engineer Amir Muqam, Captain (retd) Safdar, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Usman Saifullah, Anwar Saifullah, Asfandyar Kakar, Asim Kurd, Saadat Anwar, Rehmat Baloch, Hamza Shahbaz, Suleman Shahbaz, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad, Amjad Ali Khan, Siddique Memon, Manzoor Kaka, Shahidul Islam, Uzma Adil, Saeed Ahmed Khan, Tahir Basharat Cheema, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Anwar Majeed, Hussain Lawai, Ghulam Mustafa Phal, Farkhand Iqbal, Imtiaz Inayat Elahi, Kamran Lashari, Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu, Murtaza Malik, Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Kamran Shafi, Mudarba/Musharka accused Mufti Ehsan, Ghulam Rasool Ayubi, Bank of Khyber, Malam Jabba, Billion Tree Tsunami, K-Electric, NTS, and others, sugar mills managements in sugar subsidy scam, fake housing/cooperative societies and others.

The NAB announcement issued after the meeting said that the BRT-Peshawar case is in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in which the NAB is not a party and the NAB will steer investigations to logical conclusion in light of the verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The meeting also decided to utilize all available resources in nabbing proclaimed offenders as per law. Speaking on the occasion, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said the NAB is strictly pursuing the policy of accountability for all. “The NAB has no affiliations with any political party, group or individual but it has true affiliations with the state of Pakistan and all of its officers are performing duties to eradicate corruption from the country,” he said.

The NAB chairman said the topmost priority of the anti-graft watchdog is to eradicate corruption from the society. The NAB motto is to ensure a corruption-free Pakistan. He said the performance of the bureau has been lauded by reputed national and international organizations, especially the World Economic Forum. He directed the officials to complete complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations in accordance with the law so that the looted amount could be deposited in the national exchequer.