Admiral boss gives staff £10m as retirement farewell

LONDON: A bos s is giving his staff £10m as a thank-you to mark his retirement.

The gift from Admiral’s Chief Executive David Stevens and his wife Heather will be shared between 7,500 staff in south Wales and 3,000 overseas, foreign media reported. Full-time workers will get £1,000 with part-time staff receiving £500.

Mr Stevens, who co-founded the Cardiff-based motor insurance company with his wife in 1991, said he was “proud and fortunate to have worked with such a special group of people”.

“Saying thank you to all Admiral staff in this way is the right thing to do,” he said.