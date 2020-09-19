Is the coronavirus spreading silently

LONDON: It is a nightmare repeatedly playing in parents’ minds: Their child is welcomed back to their classroom, but in the excitement the kids get too close to one another, sharing germs, foreign media reported.

The children may not have coronavirus symptoms or be able to express that they are not feeling well, unwittingly spreading the virus as they continue to go to school or come into contact with adults.

Only when the older members of the family — those more likely to show signs of infection — get tested do they learn what has happened: It’s covid-19, and by then it’s everywhere.

As preschools, elementary schools and day cares welcome returning children nationwide this fall, researchers are hoping to learn more about the transmission of the coronavirus among younger children. But efforts to screen kids may be hindered by several factors: age limits at certain testing sites; fear of or discomfort from swab testing.