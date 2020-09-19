WUM opens with strict enactment of SOPs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: Women University Mardan has been opened for the faculty members and MSc students in the first phase with strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said a press release. In this regard, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmin visited main entry gate, classrooms, library and laboratories of various departments to monitor execution of SOPs.