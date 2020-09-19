close
Sat Sep 19, 2020
WUM opens with strict enactment of SOPs

September 19, 2020

MARDAN: Women University Mardan has been opened for the faculty members and MSc students in the first phase with strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said a press release. In this regard, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmin visited main entry gate, classrooms, library and laboratories of various departments to monitor execution of SOPs.

