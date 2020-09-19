Afghan mothers’ names to be included on children’s ID cards

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: Afghan mothers will have their names printed on their children’s national identity cards, after a campaign to challenge taboos around women’s names, foreign media reported.
President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday signed into law an amendment long sought by women’s rights campaigners.Until now, Afghan law dictated that only the father’s name should be recorded on ID cards.