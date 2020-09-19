QWP leader blasts govt for rising debt

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had added to the country’s debt.

“The PTI has been unable to translate its so-called agenda of change into reality,” he said while addressing a gathering at Abazai Union Council in Tangi tehsil here. On the occasion, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader and former nazim Janifullah Khan, JUI Youth Wing Abazai Union Council head Syed Akbar announced joining the QWP along with their families and scores of supporters. Coming down hard on the PTI leaders, Sikandar Sherpao added the government could not revive the economy despite borrowing heavily from the international financial institutions.

“The PTI government has set new records by adding to the country’s debt burden,” he said. The QWP leader added that the government could not deliver on its pledges, adding to the woes of the common people.