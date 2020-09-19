Religious scholars urged to play role in polio eradication

LAKKI MARWAT: Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Friday urged the religious scholars to play their effective role in eradication of polio in the area.

He was chairing a meeting held at his office regarding polio and was attended by the religious scholars. “As long as there is a single case of polio in the country, the

jihad against this deadly virus will continue and people of all schools of thought will continue to play their role in this regard to ensure a healthy life,” the commissioner said.

He added that the developed countries

got rid of poliovirus but Pakistan and Afghanistan were still affected by the poliovirus.

“The whole world, including the United States, has made tough decisions about polio and today we need to do our best to get rid of the deadly disease,” he said.

He appealed to the religious scholars to create awareness among their followers against the

propaganda regarding polio so that the conspiracies hatched by the anti-state elements could be foiled.

He made it clear that every step would be taken to make the polio campaign a success and the refusal cases should be tackled accordingly.

The scholars assured the Commissioner that they would continue to play their due role in polio as well as in compliance with the government’s orders regarding polio virus, adding that they would launch a special campaign in this regard from the mosques.