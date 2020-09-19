tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAKKI MARWAT: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a faith-healer in Serai Naurang tehsil, police officials said on Friday.
They said that the faith-healer, Sharifullah, son of Maulana Abdul Razzaq, was on his way home after offering Isha prayer in Zahidabad when unidentified gunmen opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.