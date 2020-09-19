‘Guru Nanak University to have campuses across the world’

LAHORE: Baba Guru Nanak University (BGNU) Nankana Sahib Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has vowed to make the university a global university by establishing its campuses across the world.

The VC said this while visiting the BGNU campus land along with Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmad and was briefed about the university’s development plan. Prof Asghar Zaidi, the VC ice of Government College University, has recently been given additional charge as first VC of BGNU. He would hold the charge till the appointment of regular VC. Prof Zaidi hoped that the academic activities at BGNU would start as soon as possible.