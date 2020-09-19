close
Sat Sep 19, 2020
September 19, 2020

Countrywide dry weather forecast

National

September 19, 2020

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions continued to prevail in Lahore on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country.

