Sat Sep 19, 2020
Two schools sealed after seven students infected by coronavirus

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2020

NANKANA SAHIB: Two schools were sealed when coronavirus was detected in seven students here on Friday. Reportedly, the samples and tests of the students and the teachers of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School Shahkot and Pak Garrison High School Nankana were conducted. The reports confirmed corona in seven students. To it, the Education Department Nankana sealed both schools.

