Two more Covid-19 patients die, 101 new infections in Punjab

LAHORE: Two more patients succumbed to COVID-19 and 101 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Friday.

The toll of fatalities rose to 2,225 in Punjab while the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 98,142 in the province.

Out of a total of 98,142 infections in Punjab, 95,362 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, the Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

According to a spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 11,928 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours which raised the total number of tests to 1,115,546 in the province. 2,225 fatalities and recovery of a total of 94,739 patients, 1,178 active cases still remain there who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.