LAHORE: Khizra Academy beat Pak Lions Academy by 5 wickets in a league match of Inter-Academies Under-14 Cricket Championship at Racecourse Ground here on Friday.

Obaid Shahid was declared the man of the match.

Scores:

Pak Lions: 184 all out in 35 overs. Ahmed Hussain 97, Areeb Arif 25, Ali Hassan Tariq 3/34, Saad Nadeem 2/30.

Khizra Academy: 187/5 in 34.1 overs. Obaid Shahid 68 not out, Musa Khan 55, Ahmed Hussain 2/37, Naveed ul Hassan 2/40.