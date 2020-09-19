close
Sat Sep 19, 2020
Asif Zakir replaces Ramiz Raja Jr in Sindh squad

Sports

LAHORE: Veteran first class batsman Asif Zakir has replaced Ramiz Raja Jr in Sindh’s squad for the 2020-21 domestic season.

The 33-year-old Raja Jr pulled out of the domestic season in order to play club cricket in the United States. Zakir, a Karachi-born cricketer, played for Balochistan last season.

