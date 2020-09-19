close
Sat Sep 19, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2020

Buzdar lays foundation stone of multipurpose ground

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar laid the foundation stone of multipurpose Fazla Kachh ground in the town of Fazla in Koh-e-Suleman tehsil on Friday.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh briefed Buzdar about the different features of the multipurpose ground. “A pavilion has also been built,” he said.

Arshad said that Sports Board Punjab was providing the best facilities in far-flung areas of the province. “It is the first time in Punjab’s history that sports venues are being built in mountainous areas," he added.

