IS expanding globally amid setbacks: US official

WASHINGTON: The Islamic State group continues to expand globally with some 20 affiliates, despite being forced out of Syria and the killing of its leaders, a top US counter-terror official said on Friday. The group "has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to rebound from severe losses over the past six years by relying on a dedicated cadre of veteran mid-level commanders and downturns in CT (counter-terrorism) pressure to persevere," said Christopher Miller, director of the US National Counterterrorism Centre.