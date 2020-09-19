Belarus tries to muzzle opposition leader at UN

GENEVA: Belarus and several allies tried on Friday to block a video message from opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the UN Human Rights Council, where she urged "the strongest" international response to Minsk´s abuses.

Tikhanovskaya demanded "immediate international attention" for her country as it reels from a brutal crackdown on protests over the disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko. But her short video message, screened during a rare urgent debate before the council, had barely begun before Belarus Ambassador Yuri Ambrazevich demanded it be switched off.

He repeatedly interrupted the screening, raising procedural objections and insisting her words had "no relevance on the substance... on the events that are taking place today." He was overruled by council president Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger of Austria, who argued that Tikhanovskaya´s participation was appropriate in the context of an urgent debate on the rights situation in Belarus.

The full-day debate, requested by the European Union, is focusing on violations in Belarus, and in particular the crackdown on the unprecedented demonstrations which broke out after disputed August 9 elections.

Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet state for 26 years, claimed to have defeated Tikhanovskaya with 80 percent of the vote. The leader, who on Thursday warned of a possible "war" with some neighbouring countries, has refused to step down and has turned to Russia for support.

His security forces have meanwhile detained thousands of protesters, many of whom have accused police of beatings and torture. Several people have died in the crackdown. Tikhanovskaya, who has taken shelter in neighbouring Lithuania, insisted that the country´s violation of its international obligations to respect "human dignity and basic human rights... means the international community has a right to react in strongest terms."

"The scope and the brutality of the extensive force used by the regime is in clear violation of all international norms," she said. A long line of countries also voiced alarm.