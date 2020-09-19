No ME peace without solving ‘Palestinian problem: Russia

MOSCOW: Russia said it would be a “mistake” to think of peace in the Middle East without resolving the Palestinian issue.

The Foreign Ministry statement came on Friday after Israel normalised relations with long-time foes Bahrain and the UAE at the White House on Tuesday.Russia said it noted “progress” in the normalisation of ties between Israel and several Arab countries but said that “the Palestinian problem remains acute.”

“It would be a mistake to think that without finding a solution to it that it will be possible to secure lasting stabilisation in the Middle East.” Moscow urged regional and global players to “ramp up coordinated efforts” to solve the issue. “Russia is ready for such joint work,” including in the framework of the diplomatic Quartet of Middle East peace negotiators and in close coordination with the Arab League, the Foreign Ministry said.