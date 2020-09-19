Gold rates rise Rs500/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market increased Rs500/tola on Friday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market increased to Rs114,700/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs429 to Rs98,337.
In the international market, bullion rates increased $4 to $1,953/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs8,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
However, silver rates decreased Rs20 to Rs1,300/tola. Silver rate of 10 grams also dropped Rs17.14 to Rs1,114.54.