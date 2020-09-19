Shaun Smith wins landmark concussion payout

SYDNEY: A former Australian Rules star has won a landmark concussion payout from his insurance company over brain injuries suffered during his 11-year career, which could set a precedent for future claims.

MLC Life said in a statement on Friday that Shaun Smith met their criteria to be classified as “totally and permanently disabled (TPD)” and was therefore eligible for Aus$1.4 million (US$1 million) in support.

“In reaching our decision, we considered the opinions of Mr Smith’s doctors about the impact of his medical condition and ability to return to work in the future,” it said. “We were satisfied that Mr Smith met the relevant definition of TPD in the insurance policy.”

Smith, 51, was knocked out multiple times during his Australian Football League career with Melbourne clubs between 1987 and 1998 and told broadcaster ABC: “I’m just happy that it’s finally been recognised. I just hope that the AFL listen, because it’s people’s health at risk”.

Concerns have been rising in recent years about the potential health effects of repeated head knocks in contact sports.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that late Australian Rules legend Graham “Polly” Farmer suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) after his brain was studied posthumously.

CTE has been found in the brains of American football, soccer and rugby league players but Farmer was the first from Australia’s most popular sport.