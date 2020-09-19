close
Sat Sep 19, 2020
SOPs in schools

September 19, 2020

At least 22 education institutions closed during the last couple of days across the country when they failed to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs). Among them 16 institutions were in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), one in Islamabad and five in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

All institutions must realise that following SOPs is the only way to tackle the deadly virus and to keep students and the staff safe.

Farah Hasil

Kech

