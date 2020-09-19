Police station inaugurated in Tirah

TIRAH: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Muhammad Ali Gandapur inaugurated a new police station in remote Maidan area of Tirah valley on Friday. Commissioner Peshawar Amjad Ali, Brigadier Waqas Ahmad Qureshi, District Police Officer Khyber Dr Muhammad Iqbal and elders were present on the occasion. “The police department will train the ex-Khassadar and Levies personnel in various training centres,” Gandapur said, adding that all facilities would be provided to them in Khyber as is the case in other districts. He said the security forces and former Khassadar and Levies personnel had rendered sacrifices in a decade long militancy in the former Fata.