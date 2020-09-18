Chinese ambassador says upcoming FATF review to go well for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The outgoing Ambassador of People’s Republic of China Yao Jing Thursday expressed his confidence that October review of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) would go well for Pakistan.He made the remark during a farewell call on Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here at the Finance Division.

Ambassador Jing thanked the adviser for his support and expressed desire to further strengthen the two countries’ relationship. He said that CPEC was a project that was an inspiration for the rest of the world. The ambassador also appreciated the strategy adopted by the government of Pakistan during the COVID-19 crisis and said that the rest of the world could follow and learn from Pakistan’s experience.

The adviser appreciated the commitment with which Jing worked for the progress of the Pak-China relationship. The adviser acknowledged the contributions of Ambassador Jing and China’s leadership for Pakistan and expressed hope that his predecessor would work on the same lines.

The adviser presented a shield to the outgoing ambassador as a token of Finance Division’s acknowledgment for his valuable services, and said that his successor would be welcomed with the same spirit.