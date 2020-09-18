Four illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority Thursday sealed offices of four illegal housing colonies and demolished the structures. According to the FDA spokesperson, the enforcement team during inspection, found Kareem Garden, Additional locality Mullanpur, additional locality bypass and Siddiqui town illegal.

2,605 acres state land retrieved: The district administration retrieved 2,605 acres state land from grabbers in Chak 534/GB, Tehsil Jarranwala. According to district administration spokesperson Muhammad Awais, the operation continued for five days to retrieve the state land. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Commissioners Jaranwala and Samundari Zainul Abidin and Faisal Sultan, and a police team conducted the operation.

basic amenities to people: Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib Thursday said the PTI-led government is utilising all available resources to provide basic amenities to the people at their doorsteps.In a statement, he said the work on gas pipeline would be initiated soon to provide natural gas to the neglected areas of the city. He said the work on other development schemes would also be started soon as funds for this purpose had already been allocated. The present government wanted to bring underprivileged areas on a par with developed areas as a priority.