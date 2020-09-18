Directors farms, training reprimanded for poor performance

MULTAN: South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ali Thursday criticised Directors farms and training for their poor performance.

Presiding over a meeting held to review the performance of Directors farms and trainings at south Punjab Agriculture Secretariat, the secretary ordered the agriculture department officers to retrieve agriculture farms from squatters in seven days. He said departmental action would be taken against the officials if they fail in retrieving the land.

The secretary said they have been entrusted the responsibility of running the government affairs in a sector on which the country's economy largely depends.

The south Punjab has key portfolio in agriculture sector and he directed induction of most modern technology at public farms so developing public farms into model farms, which run with mechanized farming, drip and sprinkler water management system.

The secretary ordered the agriculture officials to plant dates, palms, olives, berries and other trees on vacant pieces of land where crops cannot be grown in six months. The bed furrow technology is very important to promote for wheat cultivation, he said, adding,

“The lease holders of public farms should promote bed furrow technology at public agriculture farms. The cultivation trials should be conducted on wheat and cotton tracks so that the cost benefit ratio can be compared with other traditional methods of cultivation, he maintained.

The secretary suggested agriculture department create a documentary on wheat track cultivation so that the technology can be widely disseminated.

He expressed strong reservations over the Cotton Advisory prepared by the Directors Farms and Training and he flatly rejected it, saying that it was a vague and unsubstantiated recommendation, which was nothing but confusing to the farmers. He asked the Directors to improve their performance to avoid departmental action.