IATA’s audit team satisfied with PIA’s performance

LAHORE: International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit Team accomplished major part of its audit for the national flag carrier, for which an interim debriefing of the management was also conducted at the PIA head office.

The audit team showed their satisfaction with the audit process, PIA’s transparency and collaboration throughout.

Soon, the audit team will share the related findings and observations. PIA is committed to improving its services and will address the outcome of the audit.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik thanked the team and praised them for their professionalism.The auditors started their work from September 7, 2020 onwards to Sept 18, PIA spokesperson said.