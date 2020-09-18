Shahbaz Gill criticises Opposition for politicising FATF-related legislation

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Thursday said the opposition wanted an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) like deal to escape accountability for its support on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)-related legislation.

“The opposition leadership politicised the FATF-related legislation keeping in view their personal interest irrespective of the fact that its passage from the Parliament was important for Pakistan,” he said while talking to a private news channel.

Shahbaz Gill said there would be no compromise on the accountability process. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully committed to eliminate corruption as it was imperative for the country’s progress and prosperity. He said the accountability of corrupt elements was underway. Gill said the important bills were passed by the Parliament and now Pakistan would be removed from the FATF grey list.

He regretted that the opposition leaders had proved that they were more interested in their personal gains instead of the national interests.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfiqar Bukhari said the opposition has failed again. “Opposition can act traitors all they want but they can’t beat patriotism. Finally after constant blackmailing we‘ve successfully passed #FATF bills & opposition again proved they are slaves of their corruption,” Zulfi Bukhari said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the PPP Parliamentary Leader in Senate Sherry Rehman said the amendments proposed by the opposition could easily have been accepted.

“Amazed at the #FATF bills narrative the govt has adopted. We spent hours poring over texts which we tried to improve. Starting with the UNSC bills to the last one requiring enhanced surveillance into random people’s data. The amendments we had given could easily have been accepted,” she said in a tweet.