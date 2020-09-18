NOWC, Sindh labour dept to work together for labourers’ rights

The National Organisation for Working Communities (NOWC) on Thursday inked an agreement with the Sindh labour department to work together for labour and human rights and to help pass pro-labour legislations.

Secretary for Labour and Human Resources Department Abdul Rashid Solangi said the Sindh government had always worked for the rights of workers. “Valuable services of civil society organisations, working for the rights of workers and women, cannot be ignored. They have played a major role in helping the government in pro-labour legislations.”

He said the provincial government had a distinction of enacting the most pieces of legislation to protect the rights of women and workers. Executive Director NOWC Farhat Parveen, Peoples Labour Bureau President Habib Junaidi, MPA Anthony Naveed NOWC board members, Malaka Khan, Saeed Baloch and All Pakistan Lady Health Workers’ Welfare Association President Bashari Arain also addressed the meeting.