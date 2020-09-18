PPP lawmakers, senators from Sindh to contribute one-month salary to flood relief fund

The legislators and senators of the Pakistan Peoples Party from Sindh will contribute their one-month salary to the emergency relief fund for the assistance of rain-hit people in the province.

The party’s Sindh-based members of the National Assembly, the Sindh Assembly and the Senate will make this contribution on the direction of party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The contribution will be sent to a relief fund established by the PPP’s Sindh chapter, said a statement issued on Thursday. PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said the Sindh government would provide utmost assistance to the disaster-hit people in the province, including the provision of food and rations to them.

He said a survey would be conducted to ascertain the damages caused to the houses due to heavy rains so to reconstruct them for the rehabilitation of their displaced inhabitants. He said orders had been given to the district administrations to immediately conduct anti-mosquito spray in the relief camps for safeguarding the health of disaster-hit people housed there.

He lamented the situation that despite an appeal by the relevant provincial authorities “the federal government did not grant any waiver in the recovery of the agricultural loan from the farmers of the flood-affected areas of Sindh”. He said the Sindh government had stopped the recovery of such provincial levies from 20 districts of Sindh declared as calamity-hit areas of the province.