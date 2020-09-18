close
Fri Sep 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2020

Aisam, Stefanos out at first hurdle in Rome

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his partner Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece lost in the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome on Thursday.

The unseeded pair of Aisam and Sfefanos, ranked 51st and 88th, respectively, was defeated by the unseeded duo of Jurgen Melzer from Austria and Edouard Roger-Vasselin from France 4-6, 6-1, 9-11 in the first round. This was Aisam’s first ATP Masters event of the year.

