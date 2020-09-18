close
September 18, 2020
AFP
September 18, 2020

FBI worried about US clashes

World

AFP
September 18, 2020

Washington: The FBI is increasingly worried about possible violent clashes between ideologically-motivated extremist groups before the November election, Director Chris Wray said Thursday.

Wray said the Federal Bureau of Investigation is keeping a close eye on groups who have faced off in protests in various cities such as Portland, Oregon, and Kenosha, Wisconsin. In those places, anti-racism and anti-police groups have squared off with right-wing and white nationalist activists who are often armed.

