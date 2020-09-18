close
Fri Sep 18, 2020
AFP
September 18, 2020

Uganda police hunt 200 escaped inmates after jailbreak

World

AFP
September 18, 2020

KAMPALA: A manhunt is underway in Uganda after 200 inmates overpowered their guards and escaped with weapons in a blaze of gunfire that left four people dead, a prison spokesman said on Thursday.

The prisoners seized guns from the armoury at a government prison in Moroto, a remote region 460 kilometres from Kampala, before dashing for the cover of nearby mountains with police, soldiers and helicopters in pursuit. Prison spokesman Frank Baine said three inmates and a soldier were killed in a shootout as roughly 200 escapees fled toward Mount Moroto.

