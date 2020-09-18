No ME peace without solving Palestinian problem: Russia

Moscow: Russia said on Thursday it would be a "mistake" to think lasting peace in the Middle East could be secured without resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The foreign ministry statement came after Israel normalised relations with long-time foes Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates at the White House on Tuesday. Russia said it noted "progress" in the normalisation of ties between Israel and several Arab countries but said that "the Palestinian problem remains acute." "It would be a mistake to think that without finding a solution to it that it will be possible to secure lasting stabilisation in the Middle East."