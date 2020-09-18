EFU Life, 1LINK sign agreement

KARACHI: EFU Life has partnered with 1LINK to provide unparalleled value addition for PayPak cardholders through life insurance coverage for conventional accountholders, a statement said on Thursday.

PayPak, Pakistan’s first domestic payment scheme has introduced a comprehensive loyalty programme; whereby, all new and existing cardholders can benefit from life coverage of Rs100,000 in case of death (all causes), it added.

Additionally, under this programme, PayPak cardholders can avail deals and discounts at 12,500+ merchants nationwide.

“We have always remained committed to our promises and believe in continuous innovation towards the ever-changing digital landscape and customer’s needs. We congratulate 1LINK on the launch of their loyalty program and aim to add our share in the form of the insurance protection feature,” said Taher G Sachak, chief executive officer of EFU Life.