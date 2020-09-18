close
Fri Sep 18, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2020

Forex reserves down

Our Correspondent
September 18, 2020

KARACHI: Total liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country during the week ended September 11 declined to $19.959 billion, compared with $19.961 billion in the previous week, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves slightly increased to $12.820 billion from $12.807 billion a week ago, it added. The forex reserves of commercial banks fell to $7.138 billion from $7.153 billion.

