Forex reserves down

KARACHI: Total liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country during the week ended September 11 declined to $19.959 billion, compared with $19.961 billion in the previous week, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves slightly increased to $12.820 billion from $12.807 billion a week ago, it added. The forex reserves of commercial banks fell to $7.138 billion from $7.153 billion.