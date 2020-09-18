World Patient Safety Day marked at KTH

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) with the collaboration of the World Health Organisation (WHO) organised a seminar on Thursday in connection with World Patient Safety Day, which is marked every year on September 17.

Dr Hashimuddin Azam Khan, Dr Awais Naeem Dr Abdul Khaliq, Noor Rehman, Rehmatullah, Asmat Pasha, WHO National Professional Officer Dr Mazhar Khan, WHO consultant Dr Sufian Khan and others attended the function. The speakers said Covid-19 pandemic had unveiled the huge challenges health workers were facing globally. They called for recognising health workers professionalism, dedication and investment in protecting them, so that they can provide safe health care to patients.

The speakers said the pandemic had highlighted huge global challenges, adding working in a stressful environment exacerbates the risk for health workers who, if get infected, contribute to outbreaks in health care facilities. They said these risks could be mitigated only by strict adherence to infection protection control measures including hand hygiene and personal protection equipment to ensure that both the health care workers and patients were as safe as possible.

Health Worker Safety: A Priority for Patient Safety was, therefore, selected as the theme for World Patient Safety Day 2020. The function ended with closing remarks from Dr Hashimuddin. Shields and certificates of appreciation were distributed among healthcare staff.