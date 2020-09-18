Arrangements reviewed for anti-polio drive in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: A senior official on Thursday directed the health authorities to avoid administering polio drops by untrained staff.

Chairing a meeting here, Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan said that legal action would be initiated against those officials showing negligence in performing polio duty. The meeting held at Jirga hall Balambat reviewed arrangements made for the anti-polio campaign, which is going to kick off from September 21-25. District Health Officer, Lower Dir, Dr Muhammad Nazir Khan, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Irshad Roghani, Assistant Commissioner Shawana Haleem, Assistant Director Local Government and Rural Development Department Muhammad Mamoon Nawaz Khan, Dr Kifayatullah and other health and security officials attended the meeting. The DC said that polio teams would be provided with foolproof security while the parents who refused vaccination to their children would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that anti-polio drive was a national cause and it had a direct impact on the future of the nation. Earlier, Dr Kifayatullah briefed the participants and said that a total of 999 teams had been formed to vaccinate a total of 276,084 children in Lower Dir district.