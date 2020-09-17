Govt saved billions on Lahore metro bus contract: Buzdar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the PTI government has taken another exemplary step as transparent policies of the government yielded the benefit of more than Rs3 billion to the national exchequer. The Punjab government has set an example by saving billions of rupees in the bid for operating Lahore Metro Bus System, the CM said.