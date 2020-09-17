close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
September 17, 2020

Bails of Safdar, Sana extended till 22nd

Top Story

September 17, 2020

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Wednesday extended the interim bail of PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah and Capt (retd) Safdar in a case related to a clash outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz.The ATC extended the interim bail of Capt (retd) Safdar and Rana Sanaullah till September 22. Safdar appeared before the court. However, Sanaullah failed to appear in the hearing due to a session of the National Assembly. The counsel of Sanaullah submitted a plea for his exemption from personal appearance, which was approved by the court.

