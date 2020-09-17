Chohan demands Shahbaz’s resignation

LAHORE : Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Wednesday demanded the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif resign over his statement regarding the motorway rape incident.

The provincial minister said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif should have represented the nation through a positive stance over the matter but he disappointed it through his false, unwise and irrational statement.

Shahbaz Sharif should die of shame for taking credit of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway as the projected was started when Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was Punjab’s chief minister, Chohan said. Shahbaz Sharif had once claimed that the Punjab Forensic Science Agency was built by his government but its groundbreaking was also performed by Pervaiz Elahi in 2007, the provincial information minister said.

Shahbaz Sharif hurt the affected family and the entire nation with his ridiculous remarks, he said. “I demand that he must resign and apologise to the nation,” said Fayyazul Hassan Chohan.