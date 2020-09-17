UAE values Pak ties, says Ambassador Hamad Obaid

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi has maintained that deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and UAE are based on political, economic and trade relations, defence and security ties, cultural cooperation and exchange of experiences.

The ambassador who initiated people’s welfare oriented unique campaign Wednesday started the hygiene campaign ‘Let’s give everyone a clean hands’ to combat against the COVID-19 pandemic on behalf of his mission in Pakistan. Ambassador Hamad inaugurated the campaign here at Quaid-i-Azam University by distributing hand sanitizers to the University, as the campaign will cover different universities, colleges and schools in the federal capital.

Ambassador Hamad, on the occasion reminded that the UAE leadership always given importance to assist the health and education sectors in the brotherly Pakistan, numerous renowned and state of the art hospitals and educational institution in Pakistan bolster the UAE’s commitment to stand consistently with the people of Pakistan.

The ambassador said, the hygiene campaign is an initiative by the UAE Embassy to contribute in the government of Pakistan’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, as the hands hygiene has an important role in containing this pandemic.

The ambassador pointed out that the deep-rooted relations between Pakistan and UAE are based on political, economic and trade relations, defence and security ties, cultural cooperation and exchange of experiences.