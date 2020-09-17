Gov to soon close inefficient plants of 1800MWs

ISLAMABAD: The government is to soon close the least efficient power plants of 1,799MWs, while other such plants of 1,875MWs will be closed in next two years however plants having combine capacity of 1872 MWs would be privatized.

Prime Minister Imran Khan who chaired a high-level meeting on Power sector reforms was informed from the top officials of the Power division. The meeting discussed in detail the power sector circular debt, power sector reforms and issues relating to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) here on Wednesday. Federal ministers including Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar, Omer Ayub Khan, Muhammad Mian Soomro, Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem, Advisor to PM on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh,Special Assistants to the premier including Lieutenant Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Nadeem Babar, Shahzad Qasim, Dr. Shahbaz Gill were present. Besides, Secretaries and other senior officers of various relevant ministries also attended the meeting. The performances of various power distribution companies (Discos) were also discussed.

Prime Minister while addressing the meeting said that the masses are facing the burden of the previous governments’ wrong policies, decisions, mismanagement and corruption in power sector. He also director to settle the issues with the IPPs and added that cut in circular debt will benefit the masses too. The government is working on priority basis to make the subsidy distribution system more transparent and just. We would soon finalize the reforms in subsidy system in power sector, as to provide relief to the poor.