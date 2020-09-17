Govt had slight majority in joint session: Farogh

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law Farogh Naseem says counting is not carried out in the Parliament over legislation when the number of members of the treasury and opposition is clear.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said the government had slight majority in the joint session of the Parliament. He said if the government had 200 votes, then the opposition also had 190 votes. He said the whole process would have been doubtful if the counting was not carried out.

Farogh Naseem said there are also some members in the opposition benches who always prefer national interest to national interest. He said failure to pass FATF-related laws would have meant blacklist for Pakistan, i.e. destruction of Pakistan’s economy. He hoped that the FATF will remove Pakistan from grey list after enactment of legislation.