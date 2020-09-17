PCB signs $200m inland broadcast deal for next three years

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday signed a satellite broadcast deal for broadcast in Pakistan with PTV Sports of worth $200 million (inland rights) and a further agreement to secure cable distribution with I-Media Communication Services.

The agreements were signed in the presence of the Prime Minister Imran Khan who is also Board’s Patron in Chief. The broadcast deal will be for the 2020 to 2023 cycle. The PCB, however, reserved the rights for the international cricket rights deal which will be tendered separately in due course. Pakistan are to play four key home series against leading teams-South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (home series) during the next two years with international rights auction expected to get a whopping amount.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) media rights are not included in the deal. PCB reserved the right to initiate a separate process for the purpose. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani speaking at the occasion thanked the Patron for his unwavering support to PCB and the efforts of the Minister for Information Shibli Faraz and SAPM on Information Lt. General (R) Asim Bajwa not only for their support in getting the broadcasting arrangement finalised but their efforts in modernising PTV Sports and its production capabilities as well as the digitalising of cable networks.

Under the arrangement all Pakistan international home series of the senior cricket team and the women's and junior cricket teams will be broadcast live on PTV Sports.

Leading cricketers under Ehsan Mani, Wasim Khan (CEO PCB), Test cricketer Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, and Azhar Ali met the prime minister and requested him to help in restoring departmental cricket which he again refused, saying that his vision for Pakistan domestic cricket never included departmental cricket.