Digital technology vital for country’s development: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque has said that digital technology is vital for development of the country.

The minister said this during his visit to Jazz Headquarters here on Wednesday, says a press release. On his arrival at Jazz headquarters, CEO Jazz Aamir Ibrahim welcomed the minister. Aminul Haque said that betterment of public and customer service must always be given priority.

Aminul Haque said initiatives taken for public welfare will be fully supported, adding that there is need for working together for the welfare of people. He said the Ministry of IT is committed to provision of broadband services in the country.

Steps are being taken to bridge digital divide between urban and rural areas of the country, he added. He said that expansion of network is necessary for better connectivity.