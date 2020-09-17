Ring Dyke washed away, villagers left in misery

SUKKUR: Many villages have been submerged in flood water when the Ring Dyke was washed away in Majandh due to heavy rainfall. Reports said the Ring Dyke in Manjhand on Wednesday washed away due to high pressure of rain water that inundated village Rustam Jamali and abandoned hundreds of the villagers. The villagers have been shifting their valuables and cattle towards the safer places. They have been complaining for being marooned in rain water, demanding support for rescue and relief.