Thu Sep 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2020

Local NGO demands amendment to Sindh Water Management Ordinance

Our Correspondent
September 17, 2020

SUKKUR: A local NGO namely the Management Development Foundation (MDF) demanded to amend Sindh Water Management Ordinance (SWMO) immediately in a meeting to review post Covid-19 situation throughout the province. The members of the district based alliance have emphasised on the members of the provincial assembly to immediately pass the amended (SWMO). They also demanded to drain out rain water from their villages and crops fields.

