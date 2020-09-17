VC SALU allegedly forced director finance to clear vendors’ bills

SUKKUR: Vice-Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Perveen Shah, forced director finance to pass illegal bills of the vendors and staff’s POL. The News has learnt that the director finance SALU Khairpur was forced to pass the fake bills of vendors and satff’s POL bills. The sources said the HEC had provided Rs10 million to the SALU Khairpur on account of Covid-19 Emergency Funds for the support of the technology, infrastructure support, software licensing, and capacity building for online readiness and skill building courses.

The sources also revealed that the administration of the university instead of asking the requirements for issuing funds, had misappropriated the grant for various purposes. They said the VC had forced the director finance SALU Khairpur to get provided funds justified by passing the sent bills from her team in the names of different vendors. The sources also told ‘The News’ that the director finance had refused to follow the instructions and was later threatened to pass the bills or go on leave.

The sources said director finance had briefed the vice-chancellor that the university was not in a position of paying salaries to the regular employees and pensions, so how could we support wrongdoings. General Secretary Teachers’ Association of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALUTA) Prof Dr Akhtiar Ghumro told ‘The News’ that the SALUTA had already assured the director finance their support and not told him to clear fake bills. He demanded the inquiry of utilisation of Covid-19 funds.