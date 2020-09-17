close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2020

Major changes to be introduced in Punjab education sector: secretary

National

September 17, 2020

MULTAN: South Punjab Secretary Education Dr Ehtesham Anwar Wednesday vowed bringing revolutionary changes in education and taking stringent steps to increase education level in the region. Addressing a joint meeting of all district education officers of the south Punjab, he said a new era is going to begin in the educational institutions and teachers would be provided trainings on modern lines.

