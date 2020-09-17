People fail to get daily use items from Utility Stores

GUJRANWALA: People have shown concern over shortage of daily use items in about 75 utility stores in the city.

Despite tall claims, the utility stores corporation had failed to provide daily use items to the consumers. The people had failed to get subsidised items, including sugar, ghee, rice, pulses and flour. Sources told that the utility stores in the neighbour cities like Sialkot and Gujrat etc were availing full benefit of subsidised items but unfortunately Gujranwala was being ignored by the high ups.

The shortage of essential items in the utility stores had created tension for the people visiting the stores for getting edibles on subsidised rates. The people have demanded the authorities take notice of the issue.